India were off to poor start on day 1 of the tour game against Leicestershire as the batters struggled in bowling friendly conditions after skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bat first on winning the toss. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave the team a decent start but there was a middle order collapse after the duo were sent back.

There are a few Indian players who are playing for Leicestershire, a move that would give most of the players in the squad some game time. Two of those players are front line seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

And it was the latter who delivered a sucker punch to the touring Indians as he dismissed middle order batter Shreyas Iyer for a duck.

Iyer went for an expansive drive to a delivery that cut back sharply after pitching and got a faint inside edge on its way to Rishabh Pant's gloves.

Hanuma Vihari (3), Shreyas Iyer (0) and Ravindra Jadeja's (13) quick dismissals meant India had lost half its side for just 81 runs.

Former India captain Virat Kohli is holding fort in the middle along with wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat while the copy was being written.

A victory or a draw in the upcoming rearranged Test against England would give the Indians a much awaited series win on English soil in 15 years.