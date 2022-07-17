India and England face off on Sunday for the third and deciding ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester. The three-match series is currently level at 1-1 with both India and England registering one dominating win each. In the first game, India ruled the roost by bundling out England for 110 runs and then won the game by 10 wickets. The hosts were quick to bounce back after the humiliating defeat and handed India a 100-run loss to take the series to the decider.

In India's second game against England, the inclusion of Virat Kohli saw Shreyas Iyer warming the benches, but what about the third ODI? Will India make any changes in their playing XI for the series decider?

Here is what we think could be India's playing XI for the third and final ODI against England:

Rohit Sharma (c): The Indian skipper was impressive in the first match with his 76 not out off 58 balls but in the second game, Rohit failed miserably for a 10-ball duck. He must be aiming to guide his side to the ODI series win with his batting contribution.

Shikhar Dhawan: The southpaw is yet to score big. He had scored a fighting 31 not out off 54 balls in the first ODI, while in the second game, he was dismissed for a 26-ball 9 on a poor ball down the leg stump from Reece Topley.

Virat Kohli: The batter continues to struggle with his form. Kohli, who missed the first ODI to a groin injury, looked in sensational touch in the second game. He played his front-foot shots with great control until a short-of-a-length delivery outside off stump from David Willey sent him back to pavilion for a 25-ball 16.

Suryakumar Yadav: The batter outplays the opponent with his confidence. While the T20I series against England saw him playing a 117-run knock in the third game, the ODI series is yet to see his best. The right-handed batter had scored 27 off 29 in the second ODI.

Rishabh Pant: The southpaw has evolved as a better batter in the Test cricket but he has failed to replicate it in white-ball cricket. More than the lack of runs from his bat, it would be the mode of dismissals that would worry him. Pant had fallen for a five-ball duck in the second ODI.

Hardik Pandya: The 28-year-old continues to impress with his all-round abilities. However, in the second ODI, Hardik failed to continue his batting heroics and fell for a 44-ball 29 after he returned figures of 2 for 28 in six overs.

Ravindra Jadeja: The southpaw didn't get any opportunity to either bat or ball in the first ODI. In the second game, Jadeja was economical but remained wicketless in the five overs he bowled in the game. With the bat, he scored 29 runs off 44 balls.

Mohammed Shami: The right-arm pacer is beautifully using the seam-friendly conditions in England to his favour. In the first ODI, Shami had returned figures of 3 for 31 and followed it with a 1 for 48 in the second game.

Jasprit Bumrah: The spearhead of Indian bowling attack was at his very best in the first ODI. He had returned 6 for 19, his best ODI figures. In the second game, Bumrah returned 2 for 49.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner was wicketless in the first game as Bumrah and Shami barely left anything for the spinners, but in the second game, he returned a four-wicket haul (4 for 47).

Arshdeep Singh: After a decent performance in the first ODI against India, Prasidh Krishna failed to put up a noticeable performance in the second game. The team management might look to replace him with Arshdeep Singh.