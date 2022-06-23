It was an amazing moment for Indian cricket fans as they saw two Indian stars battle it out against each other in the team's tour match against Leicestershire XI. Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna bowled for Leicestershire against the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill who opened the batting for India in the tour game. Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara are also going to play for the hosts against the Indian team as Rahul Dravid's wards warm-up for the rescheduled Test match against England.

Rohit Sharma managed to score 25 runs, before he top edged a pull shot to get out to Roman Walker.

But before that Rohit was in a difficult position as he was tested by a Bumrah in-cutter.

The Indian Test captain was in discomfort as the ball hit him in the groin region, after moving sharply from length. Rohit was opened up by the movement and had to spend some time on the ground after he was hit by the delivery.

Watch: The moment when Jaspit Bumrah's delivery hit Rohit Sharma in India tour game vs Leicestershire

India will take on England in the rearranged Test from July 1 at Edgbaston. The Indians lead the series 2-1 and would want to either win or draw this match to win their first Test series in England since 2007.

India have lost 3 Test series in England since then.

The fifth Test match of India's tour last year was cancelled due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp.