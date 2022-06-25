Indian pacer Navdeep Saini was in hot form against his own country during India's tour game against Leicestershire. On Day 3 of the practice match, Saini bowled a great spell and got the wickets of KS Bharat and Ravindra Jadeja in one over. Bharat, who opened for India in the second innings, tried to pull a short ball by Saini and ended up skying it to Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on. Then, one delivery later, he bowled a length ball across Jadeja, who ended up getting an edge to Louis Kimber at second slip.

Watch: Navdeep Saini's double-wicket over that saw Bharat and Jadeja depart

| Bharat (43), Bumrah, Saini.



Bharat is dismissed for the first time in the match. He skies a pull shot and Bumrah is underneath the catch.



118/3



While Bharat made 43 to go with his unbeaten 70 in the first innings, Jadeja was out for a duck.

Bharat's half-century helped India score 246/8 in the first innings of the practice match, when they chose to declare.

In reply, Leicestershire were bowled out for 244, with Rishabh Pant's entertaining 87-ball 76 the highlight.

India were 203/6 when Shardul Thakur fell for 28 in their second essay.

Some Indian players, like Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Bumrah, Saini and Kamlesh Nagarkoti are playing for Leicestershire in the four-day practice match.

The match is part of India's preparations for the rescheduled fifth Test against England, which will begin on July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

India had taken a 2-1 lead in the series when the final game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp.

If India can avoid defeat in the match, they will register their first Test series win in England since 2007, when current head coach Rahul Dravid captained them to a 1-0 triumph.