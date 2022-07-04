Virender Sehwag, known for his witty sense of humour, came up with an epic reply after a Twitter user tried to troll him over a post on Virat Kohli riling up Jonny Bairstow. Kohli had sledged Bairstow on Day 3 of the rescheduled 5th Test between India and England at Edgbaston, and soon after, the batter, who was struggling initially, switched gears and tore into the Indian attack. Jonny Bairstow's "Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging -: 21. Post Sledging - 150. Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke (He was playing like Pujara, Kohli turned him into Pant with his unnecessary sledging)," Sehwag had tweeted during Bairstow's knock.

A user replied to him asking if Sehwag would have tweeted had Bairstow gotten out after being sledged by Kohli.

"Haan yaar, karta (Yes, I would have)," Sehwag wrote in response.

Haan yaar, karta — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2022

Bairstow went on to bring up his century off 119 deliveries and was eventually dismissed for 106 off 140 balls by Mohammed Shami.

His knock helped take England to a respectable total of 284, with the hosts down to 84/5 at one point.

It was Bairstow's 11th Test century and third in as many matches.

India, who had scored 416 in their first essay, took a 132-run first innings lead.

They extended their advantage to 257 as they finished on 125/3 at Stumps on Day 3.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were unbeaten at the crease on 50 and 30 respectively.