The Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian cricket team promised much, but ultimately delivered too little in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. The visitors had two centurions and their fast bowlers looked a more disciplined bunch early on, only to flounder when it mattered the most. As the Test progressed, India's grip loosened and ultimately ended in England registering their highest-ever successful chase in Tests. Chasing 378 in the fourth innings, few would have given England a chance. But some lacklustre bowling by India led to England doing the improbable.

Here is our report card for India's playing XI for the Edgbaston Test:

Shubman Gill - 3/10, Poor

The opener could not get going at all. His poor show was part of the reason behind India's faltering batting in the second innings. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Gill needed to take more responsibility as the only regular opener in the team. He could not deliver in the role despite getting off to decent starts. He scored 17 and 4 in the two innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara - 7/10, Good

He had to bat out of his normal position and filled in for Rohit Sharma as an opener. After getting out for 13 in the first innings, he scored 66 in the second innings and top-scored for the team. It was a good knock in his comeback Test and he showed the value of his gritty batting.

Hanuma Vihari - 3/10, Poor

Hanuma Vihari could not leave an impact at all at No. 3 position. He is known to be a solid defensive player, but it was not so much visible at Edgbaston. His dropped catch of Jonny Bairstow did him no favours either. Vihari often does not get a long run in the Indian team, and his performance in the fifth Test left one wondering whether that status would change going forward.

Virat Kohli - 3/10, Poor

Virat Kohli's lean patch continued. He scored only 11 and 20 in the two innings. Despite looking good at the crease, he could not carry on for long and get a big score

Rishabh Pant - 9/10, Exceptional

He was the best Indian batter as he scored a quickfire 146 in the first innings and a half-century in the second innings. However, one could argue that he needed to play longer in the second innings with a frail top-order failing to provide any impetus for a bigger score.

Shreyas Iyer - 3/10, Poor

Yet another poor display from the Indian batter, after a bad T20 series against South Africa, means that he will be under pressure. He looked extremely vulnerable against the short ball yet again.

Ravindra Jadeja - 8/10, Very Good

He scored a terrific ton in the first innings that ensured India got to a 400-plus total but disappointed with the ball as he could not pick a single wicket even in the second innings as England chased down 378.

Shardul Thakur, Runs - 2/10, Poor

Shardul Thakur could neither perform with the bat nor with the ball. Playing as a seamer-allrounder, Thakur was expected to relieve some of the burden from either department. But instead, he was dismissed cheaply in both innings and was expensive with the ball.

Mohammed Shami - 6/10, Above Average

He can excuse himself by saying he was unlucky at times. He often looked like shaping the ball well but could not convert it into wickets. His wicketless return in the second innings hurt India particularly.

Jasprit Bumrah - 7/10, Good

The India skipper entertained with the bat in the first innings with a quickfire knock that saw Stuart Broad conceding a world record 35 runs in an over. He also gave India the first three wickets in their first outing with the ball However, he often looked like playing a lone battle in the second innings and was the only Indian bowler to take wickets.

Mohammed Siraj - 3/10

After being the top wicket-taker in the first innings, Siraj fizzled out. He erred with the line and length in the second innings and went for an economy rate of more than 6. He could not support Bumrah and Shami as the third pacer and it cost India dearly.