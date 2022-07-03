Rishabh Pant changed the complexion of the ongoing Edgbaston Test against England as he played a knock of 146 to help India post 416 runs on the board. India were 98/5 at one stage, and it was Pant and Jadeja that formed a 222-run stand to revive India's innings. Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra praised Pant for his knock, calling him India's best-ever wicketkeeper-batter.

"Rishabh Pant is India's best ever wicket-keeper batter in ‘Tests' …and he's not even 25 yet. The number of Test match defining innings he's played in just 30 matches is simply sensational," tweeted Chopra.

Rishabh Pant is India's best ever wicket-keeper batter in ‘Tests' …and he's not even 25 yet. The number of Test match defining innings he's played in just 30 matches is simply sensational. #ENGvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 2, 2022

Jadeja also scored 104 runs and he had brought up his century on Day 2 of the ongoing Test.

At stumps on Day 2, England's score read 84/5 and they are still trailing by 332 runs with Jonny Bairstow (12*) and Ben Stokes (0*) at the crease.

India had earlier posted 416 after centuries from Pant and Jadeja, Anderson had taken five wickets for England.

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 and they just need to win or draw to win their first series in the UK since 2007.