Team India opted to go in with four seamers and one spinner for the ongoing Edgbaston Test against England. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur are the four pace bowling options while Ravindra Jadeja has been chosen as the lone spinner. Former England captain Michael Vaughan reacted to Ravichandran Ashwin's omission from the playing XI and labelled the move as "ridiculous".

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote: "No @ashwinravi99!!!! Ridiculous .. #ENGvIND."

In the ongoing Test, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl. Shubman Gill perished in the seventh over after he was dismissed by James Anderson. Gill scored just 17, with the help of four boundaries.

India have gone in with a 4-man pace attack with Shardul Thakur playing as the fast-bowling all-rounder. In a big decision, India decided to leave out Ravichandran Ashwin, picking Ravindra Jadeja as the sole spinner.

First-time captain Jasprit Bumrah revealed at the toss that Cheteshwar Pujara will open the innings. Pujara has made a comeback into the Test team after scoring bagful of runs in the English County Championships.

Bumrah was named as the skipper for the ongoing Test after Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 once again on Thursday morning. India are currently leading the five-match Test series after having won Tests at Lord's and Oval last year.