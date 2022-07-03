Due to Rohit Sharma's unavailability for the fifth rescheduled Test against England in Edgbaston, the Indian cricket team got a new captain in Jasprit Bumrah. Devoid of any captaincy experience in First-class, IPL or List-A games, Bumrah became the 36th Test captain of India. Bumrah's elevation came despite the presence of several senior players in the side. Virat Kohli was one of them. He is a former India captain under whom the Test side reached great heights. After the Indian innings ended on 416 as the visitors huddled to start bowling against England, an interesting sight was seen.

In the Team India huddle, it was Kohli and not skipper Jasprit Bumrah who was giving the pep talk to teammates.

Kohli giving the team talk as Bumrah watches on. pic.twitter.com/vHk2UhePH0 — * (@deepcuv) July 2, 2022

The incident has myriad reactions from the cricket fans.

Kohli talking in the huddle. Feels like he's still the captain. Once a leader always a leader — REMINƎM (@prem_rajeshree) July 2, 2022

Virat Kohli addressing the team huddle He may not be the captain but can never take out the leader Outta him. #inflation — Anoushka (@_Anoushkaaa) July 2, 2022

A Leader need not always be a Captain!



Kohli.. — V I K A S🇮🇳(@vikasdarji_) July 2, 2022

India, 2-1 up in the five-match contest, are without regular captain Rohit Sharma after he was ruled out with Covid-19. Fellow opener KL Rahul, who with Rohit scored heavily in England last year, had already been sidelined with a groin problem. A win or draw in the fifth rescheduled Test match will ensure that India win their fourth-ever Test series in England

Both teams have experienced major upheaval since they last met, with Chris Silverwood and Root replaced as England's coach and Test captain respectively.

Kohli stepped down as India captain in February, with paceman Jasprit Bumrah leading the side for the first time at Edgbaston, while Rahul Dravid succeeded the retiring Ravi Shastri as coach in November.

By playing the game, albeit almost a year later than schedule, India are helping fill an estimated £40 million ($48 million) hole in English cricket's finances.

(With AFP inputs)