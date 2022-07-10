Team India have been at their best in the ongoing three-match T20I series against England as they now have an unassailable 2-0 lead. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the hosts by 49 runs in the second T20I and now both teams will square off in the third and final match on Sunday. After the game ended, former India skipper MS Dhoni visited the Indian dressing room in Edgbaston where he was seen interacting with opening batter Ishan Kishan.

The official handle of BCCI shared the photos of Dhoni visiting the Indian dressing room and the images have now gone viral.

"Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks! #TeamIndia," tweeted BCCI.

Dhoni's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings also shared the photo and captioned the post as: "‘Keeping' in touch with the Youngbloods."

Earlier this week, the former India skipper had also visited Wimbledon to watch the quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz.

Talking about the match between India and England, the former was asked to bat first and the side posted 170/8 in 20 overs, owing to Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten knock of 46. Captain Rohit Sharma had also played a knock of 31 while Rishabh Pant scored 26 off just 15 balls.

For England, Chris Jordon took four wickets while debutant Richard Gleeson took the prized scalps of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant.

India did not have any troubles in defending the total as Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with three wickets and he dismissed both Jason Roy and Jos Buttler in the powerplay.