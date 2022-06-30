India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against England after the conclusion of the rescheduled fifth Test between the two sides at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The fifth Test will conclude the five-match series which was postponed last year due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp. India lead the series 2-1. The fifth Test will be played from July 1-5, followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs. Team India will be without their vice-captain, who is currently recovering from an injury.

Both teams have announced their squad for the rescheduled fifth Test. Mayank Agarwal has joined the Indian squad as a backup for Rohit Sharma, who had tested positive for Covid last week. There is still no confirmation regarding his participation in the Edgbaston Test.

Here's all you need to know regarding India's Tour of England

India's Tour of England 2022 Full Schedule

Rescheduled 5th Test - July 1-5, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 3 PM IST

1st T20I - July 7 - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 11 PM IST

2nd T20I - July 9 - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 7 PM IST

3rd T20I - July 10 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11 PM IST

1st ODI - July 12 - The Oval, London, 3:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - July 14 - Lord's, London - 5:30 pm IST

3rd ODI - July 17 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 5:30 pm IST

India's Tour of England 2022 Live Telecast, Streaming Details

India's tour of England will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV

India's squad for fifth Test

Rohit Sharma (Ruled Out), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Risabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), KS Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Mohd, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna