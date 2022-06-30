India vs England: Full Schedule, Match Timing, Live Streaming, India Squad - All You Need To Know
India vs England: The fifth Test will be played from July 1-5, followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs
India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against England after the conclusion of the rescheduled fifth Test between the two sides at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The fifth Test will conclude the five-match series which was postponed last year due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp. India lead the series 2-1. The fifth Test will be played from July 1-5, followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs. Team India will be without their vice-captain, who is currently recovering from an injury.
Both teams have announced their squad for the rescheduled fifth Test. Mayank Agarwal has joined the Indian squad as a backup for Rohit Sharma, who had tested positive for Covid last week. There is still no confirmation regarding his participation in the Edgbaston Test.
Here's all you need to know regarding India's Tour of England
India's Tour of England 2022 Full Schedule
Rescheduled 5th Test - July 1-5, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 3 PM IST
1st T20I - July 7 - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 11 PM IST
2nd T20I - July 9 - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 7 PM IST
3rd T20I - July 10 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11 PM IST
1st ODI - July 12 - The Oval, London, 3:30 PM IST
2nd ODI - July 14 - Lord's, London - 5:30 pm IST
3rd ODI - July 17 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 5:30 pm IST
India's Tour of England 2022 Live Telecast, Streaming Details
India's tour of England will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV
India's squad for fifth Test
Rohit Sharma (Ruled Out), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Risabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), KS Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Mohd, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna