Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant produced a counter-attacking masterclass against England as he went on to play a 146-run knock in the first innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test. The batter's innings was studded with 20 fours and 4 sixes. Such was the importance of Pant's innings that even the calm and composed Rahul Dravid celebrated animatedly as soon as the wicketkeeper brought up the three-figure mark.

As soon as Pant brought up his hundred, head coach Dravid, who was inside the dressing room, jumped up in joy, with both hands in the air to celebrate the high-quality knock.

The video of Dravid's animated celebration has now gone viral on social media and Twitter just can't get enough of it.

During his innings, Pant once again took a special liking to spinner Jack Leach and his innings even included a reverse scoop off the bowling of James Anderson. The left-hander was eventually dismissed by Joe Root, but Jadeja remained unbeaten on 83 at stumps on Day 1.

At the close of play, India's score read 338/7 with Jadeja and Mohammed Shami unbeaten at the crease.

Pant and Jadeja had forged a 222-run stand for the sixth wicket.

India are 2-1 up in the ongoing series and they just need to win or draw the Edgbaston Test to register their first-ever Test series win in the UK since 2007.