Team India are currently on top in the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham and it is mainly due to the spirited fightback led by Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja on Day 1 of the match. India were 98/5 and it was then that Jadeja and Pant forged a 222-run stand for the sixth wicket with Pant eventually scoring 146 while Jadeja played a knock of 104. Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers on Monday praised the duo for their performance.

"Haven't been home and missed most of the Cricket action. Finished watching the highlights now. That counterattack partnership from @RishabhPant17 and @imjadeja is right up there with the best I've ever seen in Test Cricket," tweeted de Villiers.

India have extended their lead to 257 against England with Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 50 and 30, respectively.

India gained an upper hand after bundling out England for 284 in the first innings, taking a lead of 132. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India as he scalped four wickets.

For England, it was Jonny Bairstow who stood out with the bat as he played a knock of 106 off 140 balls with the help of 14 fours and 2 sixes.