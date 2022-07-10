The Indian cricket team has sealed yet another series under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. After winning the first T20I by 50 runs, the visitors won the second T20I by 49 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tree-match series. In the second T20I, India made four changes with seniors like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja making it to the playing XI. However, as the T20 World Cup is little over three months away, the team management might be tempted to do a bit more experimentation in the last match.

Here is the predicted XI for the 3rd T20I:

Rohit Sharma (captain): He looked fluent as he scored 31 off 20 balls. He hit two sixes and three fours. After missing the fifth Test, he might not want to rest again.

Rishabh Pant: He was promoted to the opener's role in the second T20I. The team management might look to give him more chance in this role.

Virat Kohli: He is facing a stern test. His lean patch continued in the second T20I as he was dismissed for 1. he might want to end the series on a good note.

Suryakumar Yadav: He could score only 15 in the second T20I, however he is unlikely to be dropped

Hardik Pandya: He provided balance to the squad and the management might want to see more of him in the allrounder's role

Ravindra Jadeja: He top-scored with an unbeaten 46 in the second T20I. The spin allrounder also gives balance to the squad.

Dinesh Karthik: The finisher is likely to continue in the third T20I too as he makes his case for the T20 World Cup.

Umran Malik/Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has returned with economical figures in the first two games, but the talented Umran Malik can be given an opportunity too.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The veteran has been the architecture of Team India's win both games, providing breakthroughs in the powerplay. So far, he has picked up four wickets in two matches.

Jasprit Bumrah: After being rested for the first T20I, Bumrah replaced Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI. He made an instant impact, taking two wickets to put India on top.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg spinner continues to grow in confidence with each passing match. So far, he has taken four wickets, conceding just 42 runs.