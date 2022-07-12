India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the first ODI at The Oval in London. As expected Virat Kohli will miss the match due to a "niggle" as mentioned by captain Rohit at the toss. Middle order batter Shreyas Iyer will replace Kohli in the playing XI.

India are playing ODIs in England for the first time since the semi-final exit in the 2019 ICC World Cup. India came out on top when the two teams met in India during a bilateral series last year.

Shikhar Dhawan is back at the top of the order along with Rohit while Shreyas is expected to bat at the number 3 spot, where Kohli bats. Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja make up the middle order.

It's a three-man pace attack with Moahmmed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna in the team and Yuzvendra Chahal is the second spinner.

Here is India's playing XI in the first ODI against England.

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna