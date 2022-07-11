Virat Kohli failed to get going in the third T20I against England as he scored just 11 runs. His innings started in the best manner possible as he struck a boundary and six, but in trying to force the accelerator, the batter perished. In the series against England, Kohli registered scores of 1 and 11, and the debate regarding his future in the T20I setup has gained more steam. Former England spinner Graeme Swann has issued an advice to Indian fans, saying if they value the "asset", then they need to go easy on Virat Kohli.

"Maybe when you have got a player as good as him, if he was English and I was in the English media, I would be saying hey, we need to ease up on him, we need to take pressure off our star asset so that he performs rather than putting more undue pressure on him, just saying," Swann said on the Sony Sports Network after the third T20I.

"As a player, you would feel the pressure from fans and fans have a job, that you can make it easier for your players or you can make it harder. If you do not want Virat Kohli in your team anymore, by all means keep on heaping the pressure or if you value the asset, then go easy on him," he stated further.

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja agreed with Swann, saying Kohli should be given a little more time and it will only get better for Kohli going ahead.

"It comes with this territory because the expectation is so much, Virat Kohli, we have just gotten used to him scoring runs and hundreds game after game. I am with Swann; he is your asset and you have to let him be. Let him play, you know what you are going to get," said Ajay Jadeja on Sony Sports Network.

"You know what is the best of Kohli, at the moment you are probably getting the worst of Virat Kohli. He is only going to get better, I am with Swann, take the pressure of him rather than putting more on him. Give him a little more time, let him take more time, you are trying out players anyway, why don't you give him a little extra time," he added.

In the third T20I, India suffered a 17-run loss as the Rohit Sharma-side failed to chase down 216. England batted first and posted 215/7 in 20 overs. Dawid Malan top-scored with a knock of 77 runs while Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 42. For India, Ravi Bishnoi returned with two wickets.

Chasing 216, India kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and it was only Suryakumar Yadav who stayed at the crease for a long haul. The batter was finally dismissed by Moeen Ali in the 20th over.

India and England will square off against each other in the three-match ODI series now, beginning Tuesday at the Oval, London.