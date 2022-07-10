Former India batter Wasim Jaffer on Saturday poked fun at ex-England captain Michael Vaughan after the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the Three Lions in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The defeat was also England's first at the venue in the shortest format of the game. As India wrapped up their fourth consecutive T20I series win over England, Jaffer took to Twitter to pull Vaughan's legs by sharing a hilarious meme.

"Hope you're ok @MichaelVaughan," Jaffer captioned the post.

Jaffer and Vaughan have often indulged in great banter on social media.

Notably, Vaughan had recently taken a dig at Jaffer after England chased their highest-ever total to beat India in the rescheduled fifth Test, denying the visitors a series win.

"Just checking are ok @WasimJaffer14," Vaughan had tweeted.

https://twitter.com/MichaelVaughan/status/1544274775500935168

Replying to the same, Jaffer wrote: "In all the excitement You forgot to write 'you' Check the scoreline It's only 2-2 #ENGvIND".

Coming back to the second T20I, England were bowled out for a paltry total of 121 while chasing a target of 171.

Moeen Ali and David Willey put in a brave fight for England, playing cameos of 35 and 33 not out, respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged two wickets each.

Promoted

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja's 46 not out off 29 balls steered India to 170/8 in 20 overs.

Both teams will now face off in the third and final T20I at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday, which will be followed by three ODIs.