Jasprit Bumrah illustrated his genius yet again as he made his return to India's T20I side for the second match against England at Edgbaston. The star Indian pacer returned with figures of 2/10 from his three overs and even bowled a maiden to help the visitors register a series-sealing 49-run win in Birmingham. His delivery to dismiss the dangerous Liam Livingstone was especially brilliant, foxing the right-hander with a brilliant inswinger. The ball went through the gate and hit the top of off.

Bumrah celebrated in his typical fashion and was not able to hold back his smile. Livingstone too couldn't help but break into a smile, appreciating the brilliance of Bumrah that got him.

That Bumrah reaction pic.twitter.com/41wwbrnw6H — Jitender Singh (@j_dhillon8) July 9, 2022

Liam Livingstone knows how wonderfully Jasprit Bumrah bowled that one. pic.twitter.com/7uD58NuEue — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 9, 2022

Put in to bat first, India got off to a quick start but lost wickets in a flurry.

Reeling at 89/5, India were rescued by Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten knock of 46 off 29 deliveries.

India reached a score of 170/8.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bumrah then led the way as India bowled England out for 121.

Bhuvneshwar got India off to the perfect start as he dismissed Jason Roy off the very first delivery.

He then got England captain and talisman Jos Buttler in his next over.

Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 3/15 from his three overs and he too registered a maiden over.

Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets while Harshal Patel and Hardik Pandya claimed one scalp apiece.

India now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series heading into the final match on Sunday.