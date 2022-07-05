Joe Root hit yet another century as he continued his fine form in Test cricket to take England to an emphatic victory over India in the Edgbaston Test. Root hit an unbeaten 142 off 173 as England chased down a mammoth 378 with seven wickets remaining to deny India a series win. The five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw. Giving Root company was Jonny Bairstow, who scored 114 not out, adding to his century from the first innings. On Day 5, Root surprisingly was the aggressor, taking on the Indian bowlers and peppering the boundaries consistently.

Following Root's stellar show with the bat, former India opener Virender Sehwag lavished praise on the England star, dubbing him the "best Test batsman in the world right now".

"4th Test hundred of the series for this amazing Run machine, Joe Root. The best test batsman in the world right now," tweeted the former India cricketer.

In India's second innings, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries but others failed to contribute as the visitors were bowled out for 245.

It left England needing to complete a record chase of 378 to level the series.

No England side had previously made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than their 359-9 against Australia at Headingley three years ago.

England, though, made mince meat of the target. It was almost seemed like a stroll in the park as Root and Bairstow put on a batting masterclass to deny the Indians a series win.