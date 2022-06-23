On this day 15 years ago, India captain Rohit Sharma made his international debut. The 35-year-old played his first match for Team India against Ireland during a One-Day International in Belfast on June 23, 2007. On completing 15 years in international cricket, Rohit took to social media and shared a special message on this milestone occasion. Rohit thanked his everyone who has been part of this journey, adding that he'll cherish this journey for the rest of his life.

"15 years in my favourite jersey Hello everyone. Today I'll be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I'll cherish for the rest of my life," Rohit said in an official statement.

15 years in my favourite jersey pic.twitter.com/ctT3ZJzbPc — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 23, 2022

"I just want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey and a special thanks for the people who helped me become the player that I am today," he added.

"To all the cricket lovers, fans and critics your love and support for the team is what gets us over those hurdles we all inevitably come across. Thanking you, RS," he concluded.

Rohit will take the field later today when he leads India against Leicestershire in a four-day practice game.

Interestingly, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will play for the County side, led by Sam Evans.

This will be the only warm-up game for the Indian team before their rescheduled fifth Test against England in Edgbaston, starting July 1.

The fifth Test was postponed last year due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp. India lead the series 2-1.