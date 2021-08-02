The Indian cricket team is currently in England for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, and the side looks in terrific shape and high spirits. Opening batsman Rohit Sharma introduced a "unique" game to the team. His India teammates, including skipper Virat Kohli, took to the game like fish to water and were seen enjoying themselves even as they leapt to take catches. An Instagram post from the official handle of the Indian cricket team read, "Practice, Laughter. Do not miss as Rohit Sharma's unique game leaves Team India in splits." The full video is available on the BCCI's website.

At the beginning of video, Rohit explained the game to the entire team. We have two teams, he said, adding that after three rounds, we will see who has more points.

The game goes like this: R Sridhar, the fielding coach of the Indian side, first hits the tennis ball in the air with a racquet. A player from each side, who is wearing a helmet, takes the ball on his head, and the surrounding players try to catch it. If you complete the process, you get one point.

All the players are lined up alongside Sridhar and it's only after he hits the ball that these players start running in the direction of the ball.

However, it's only the player wearing the helmet who can head the ball and no other team member. The team's job is to catch the headed ball. Once the game started, it was just fun and laughter all around the park as the players enjoyed the new game.

Once the cricketers finished playing, the support staff also participated with a small team and had fun.

After the conclusion of the game, Rohit said, "It was a good way to start the day, getting everybody in the mood and we had a bit of fun."

The first Test match between India and England will be played from August 4 at Trent Bridge.