England spinner Jack Leach has said that all-rounder Ben Stokes has shown courage and bravery to prioritise his mental health and take an indefinite break from cricket. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday had confirmed that England men's all-rounder Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect. "All the lads are behind Ben and supporting him where we can. He has shown courage and bravery to prioritise his mental health. He is a focal part of our team and we will miss him," ESPNcricinfo quoted Leach as saying.

"His priority is to take some time out from the game to get better. We can't wait to welcome him back in the near future and winning games of cricket for England," he added.

India and England will face off in the Test series from August 4 in Nottingham. ECB said Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad Test series against India to prioritise his mental well-being and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month.

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Ashley Giles, said: "Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing. Our primary focus has always been and will continue to be the mental health and welfare of all of our people. The demands on our athletes to prepare and play elite sport are relentless in a typical environment, but the ongoing pandemic has acutely compounded this."

Stokes will be replaced in the squad by Somerset's Craig Overton.