Ben Stokes Takes Indefinite Break From Cricket "To Prioritise Mental Wellbeing"
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad for the series against India and taken an indefinite break from cricket.
Ben Stokes will not be available for England's Test series against India.© AFP
England all-rounder Ben Stokes is to take an indefinite break from all forms of cricket with immediate effect to "prioritise his mental well-being", the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Friday. Stokes has now withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of a five-match series against India starting at Trent Bridge next week.
More to follow...
