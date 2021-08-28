Watch: Pitch Invader "Jarvo" Returns, This Time To Bat For India
England vs India: Familiar pitch invader "Jarvo" tried to sneak in as India's No.4 after Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Ollie Robinson.
Highlights
- Pitch invader "Jarvo" made a comeback in the third England-India Test
- He came out in batting gear after Rohit Sharma was dismissed on Friday
- He had also tried to sneak in during the second Test at Lord's
Daniel Jarvis -- also known as Jarvo -- invaded the pitch again on the third day of the third Test between India and England in Leeds on Friday. The incident happened after India opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed. Jarvis walked in padded up as a batsman and looked to take strike before the security personnel rushed in and took him off. He had earlier walked in as a fielder of the Indian team in the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
Watch "Jarvo" make his impact on the third Test here:
Jarvo69 is a legend
"Just the one change, Jarvo 69 comes in for Virat Kohli"
pic.twitter.com/hNnyKUA53c
Coming back to the game, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli ensured that India displayed a spirited fightback on Friday.
At Stumps, India's score read 215/2 -- still trailing by 139 runs with eight wickets in hand. For the visitors, Pujara (91*) and Kohli (45*) are at the crease.
Resuming the final session, India did not get off to an ideal start as Rohit (59) was sent back to the pavilion by Ollie Robinson. The right-handed batsman was given out on the field, however, he opted for a review, but the verdict came out to be umpire's call, and hence, Rohit had to walk back to the pavilion.
Skipper Kohli then joined Pujara in the middle and the duo moved the scoreboard slowly and steadily. Both batsmen kept England's attack at bay and in the end, ensured that India enter Day 4 with eight wickets in hand.