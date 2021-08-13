India suffered early setbacks on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match on Friday at Lord's, losing the wickets of KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. The duo departed in the first two overs of the day, with Ollie Robinson taking the wicket of Rahul and James Anderson dismissing the visiting vice-captain. Rahul, who scored a stunning century on Day 1, was sent back to the pavilion in the second delivery of the 91st over. Having looked so good on Thursday, the 29-year-old drove a Robinson half-volley straight to cover. Rahul had to take the long walk back after scoring a fine 129 runs off 250 balls. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper also smashed 12 fours and a six.

Here is the video of his dismissal:

This was also Rahul's sixth Test century and second ton in England.

Rahane was dismissed on the first ball of the 92nd over, edging Anderson's delivery to Joe Root at slip for a low catch.

Rahane could only muster one run off 23 balls.

Promoted

Here is the video of Rahane's wicket:

KL Rahul's sixth century in 38 Tests, and third against England, came after his 84 in last week's rain-marred drawn opener in Nottingham.

The first of a five-match series saw the 29-year-old Rahul make his return to Test cricket following a near two-year absence after Mayank Agarwal was hit in the head batting in the Trent Bridge nets.