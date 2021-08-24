India skipper Virat Kohli reflected on the final day of the second Test against England at Lord's and said that the team is "not going to take a backward step when provoked". Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the third Test at Headingley, Kohli said the details of what was said on the field during a heated final day's play at Lord's need not be revealed but those verbal volleys gave the team some "extra motivation". The fifth day at Lord's saw players from both sides go at one another with England dishing out some short-pitched bowling and some words to Jasprit Bumrah followed by Kohli engaging with several English players, most noticeably Jos Buttler.

"Day 5 of the second Test showed this team is not going to take a backward step when provoked. We play together, play to win. We don't let any opposition to take us lightly. We and they know we are always going to compete and find ways to win matches and take a chace whenever it's in front of us," said Kohli on Tuesday.

When asked as to what exactly provoked India at Lord's, Kohli said: "I can't give you details of the words of what was spoken. That's for cameras and stump mic to pick up, from both teams, equally. What's said on the field and done on the moment gives extra motivation to the team to get together and come even more strongly.

"There's absolute clarity in what you want to do. The details are not necessary to be discussed after, because it happens in the moment. It happens in competitive sport. It's what you do after that that matters."

Bumrah and Mohammed Shami shared an unbeaten 89-run stand for the ninth wicket in the second innings as India set England 272 runs to win on Day 5.

England's tactics of consistently bowling short to India's No.10 and 11 were criticised by experts, including legendary spinner Shane Warne. Root later admitted to having erred on the field on that final day.

England's short-ball ploy was apparently in response to Bumrah bowling short balls to Anderson in the first innings.

Anderson spoke about facing up to Bumrah during an intimidating spell late on Day 3 and said he has "not felt like this ever", suggesting Bumrah wasn't trying to get him out.

"I have not felt like this, I don't think ever in my career, I felt like he wasn't trying to get me out. He bowled an over that was maybe 10, 11, 12 balls, bowling no ball after no ball, and bowling short. I think he bowled two on the stumps, which I managed to dig out," Anderson told BBC podcast 'Tailenders'.

The third Test begins at Headingley from Wednesday.