Rohit Sharma hit his maiden overseas Test century as India strengthened their lead against England at the Oval on Saturday. The veteran batsman began slowly but soon got going to reach the landmark on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test match. The visitors currently have a lead of over 100-runs. The Mumbai Indians (MI) captain reached his maiden overseas Test ton in the 64th over, smashing a Moeen Ali delivery for a massive six. This is also Rohit's eighth Test hundred, with the previous ones coming in home conditions.

The 34-year-old reached his maiden overseas Test century in 204 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six. He has also crossed 3000 Test runs.

The swashbuckling batsman began his innings with KL Rahul in the final session of Day 2. On Day 3, he reached his personal milestone with India's number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara at the other end of the pitch. He has already stitched a partnership of over 100 runs with Pujara.

Promoted

During India's first innings in the ongoing Test match, the MI skipper scored 11 runs as the visitors raised a total of 191 runs. Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes were in fine form to help the hosts post 290 runs, thereby taking a 99-run lead. But India responded strongly in the ongoing second innings, with Pujara also registering a half-century.

The series is currently level 1-1, with England winning the third Test match by an innings and 76 runs. Both sides will be hoping to seal a win at The Oval, and enter the fifth and penultimate fixture with an advantage.