India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: James Anderson Strikes Early To Remove Karthik

India were 110/5 in their second innings, needing a further 84 runs to reach their victory target of 194, at stumps on the third day of the first Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday. India captain Virat Kohli kept visitors' hopes alive with a fighting 43 not out following a heroic knock of 149, his maiden Test ton in England, in the first innings. Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik was unbeaten on 18. England pace battery, led by Stuart Broad, got rid of half of the Indian batting line-up under favourable overcast conditions. The visiting batsmen were either reckless with their shot selection or got too good deliveries to counter. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Playing a skippers' knock, Kohli now stands between victory and defeat for India. The 29-year-old added 32 runs for the unbeaten sixth wicket with Karthik as the Test still hangs in balance with the first session on Saturday holding the key for both the sides. England did not have to wait long for their first breakthrough as Broad (2/29) trapped Murali Vijay and then removed Shikhar Dhawan (13) caught behind. KL Rahul (13) did not look too comfortable and was removed by Ben Stokes (1/25). Kohli survived an lbw call against Sam Curran (1/17) as DRS showed the ball sailing over middle stump. Earlier, India dismissed England for 180 in their second innings, with fast bowler Ishant Sharma taking 5 wickets for 51 in 13 overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs England, 1st Test, DAY 4, straight from the Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham

16:03 IST: Four! Fans welcome the first boundary of the day. Stuart Broad bowls a full length delivery, Hardik stands tall and drives the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. That was crunched!

16:00 IST: India need 73 more runs to win. England need four wickets.

15:59 IST: That was close! Anderson bowls a short of a length delivery, Hardik pushes forward to defend but the ball shapes away at the last moment to miss the right-handed batsman's outside edge by milimetres.

15:57 IST: Stat -- Six overs have been played since the start of play and Kohli has faced only 7 balls.

15:55 IST: Broad bowls a well-directed short length delivery and Kohli does well to defend and keep the ball down as it hits the handle of the ball.

15:52 IST: Five overs have been bowled in the first session and India have scored 9 runs.

15:45 IST: Both Kohli and Hardik's innings will be important for India if they are to win the opening Test.

15:40 IST: After losing Dinesh Karthik early in the first session of the day, Kohli and Padnya are being watchful and are rotating the strike with singles at the moment. Meanwhile, Kohli is nearing his 17th Test fifty.

15:38 IST: Having batted four times in the second innings, Hardik Pandya averages only 3.67.

15:35 IST: Hardik Pandya is the new man in.

15:33 IST: OUT! And James Anderson strikes in the first over of the day. Anderson's good length delivery shapes back into the right-handed batsman and crunches him for space. The ball takes the outside edge of Karthik's back and Dawid Malan, in the slips, takes a fine, low catch. India 112/6, need 82 more runs to win.

15:31 IST: First ball -- Fuller length delivery from Anderson shapes away from outside of off and Karthik watchfully lets the ball go.

15:30 IST: Dinesh Karthik on the strike and is all set to face the first ball of the fourth day. James Anderson to start the proceedings.

15:20 IST: Ten minutes to go for the start of the match. Stay tuned.

15:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the fourth day of the opening Test between India and England straight from the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

The Delhi pacer recorded his 8th five-wicket haul, including three in an over, to leave India with a target of 194 to win with more than two days' play left. England's 1,000th Test had threatened to end in an embarrassing defeat with more than two days remaining as they collapsed to 87 for seven in their second innings. But Sam Curran had different plans. The star performer of England's second inning struck his maiden Test fifty, that came off just his second match in the longest format of the game. It was an impressive effort by the 20-year-old Curran, batting at No 8 which came just a day after the Surrey left-arm swing bowler had taken Test-best figures of four for 74.

"I had goosebumps listening to the Barmy Army chants and that first hour tomorrow (Saturday) is going to be crucial," Curran said. "If we can bowl well and take a couple up top, we will hopefully win." But it also showed the poor display by England's top order, with the next best score in the innings being Jonny Bairstow's 28, leaving India with a potentially awkward chase. It was also 20 runs more than their highest fourth-innings Test-winning total in England of 174 for six at The Oval in 1971 during their first victory in a Test on English soil.