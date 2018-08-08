 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Ollie Pope Has Confidence In Own Game To Take The Next Step

Updated: 08 August 2018 14:09 IST

Ollie Pope replaced Dawid Malan in the England team for the 2nd Test vs India.

Ollie Pope Has Confidence In Own Game To Take The Next Step
Ollie Pope scored 684 runs in eight first-class games for Surrey this season. © Twitter

Ollie Pope replaced Dawid Malan in the 13-man England squad for the upcoming second Test against India, scheduled to start on Thursday at Lord's. The 20-year-old, Pope, who scored 684 runs in eight first-class games for Surrey at a staggering average of 63.25, earned his maiden national call-up after Malan failed to impress with the bat during the first Test. Relatively new in the cricketing circuit, Pope seemed confident and asserted that he was ready for the challenge at the highest order. Stressing on the fact that age was not the factor, he said that he is looking to take forward his good domestic form at the international arena.

"I've had a good season so far and, from people I've spoken to, they've given me the confidence. Hopefully I take my chance and I have the confidence in my own game to take the next step," Pope was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

Pope, who predominantly bats at number six slot for his county side has only batted as high as No.5 in one first-class game. The youngster showed no signs of nervousness when asked about replacing Malan in the team who bats at number four position.

"Against this Indian side, where they bowl a lot of spin, there's not much difference between batting at four and six. When I bat at six sometimes I come in in the 10th over and sometimes I come in with the second new ball," Pope added.

With the 20-year-old, Sam Curran, his county team-mate winning the man of the match award in his second game, similar can be expected from Pope who is coming into the team with a power-packed performance in the first class season.

Comments
Topics : Cricket India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Ollie Pope Virat Kohli Dawid Malan Joe Root Lord's, London England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 2nd Test
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India lost the first Test against England by 31 runs.
  • Sam Curran was awarded man of the match in the first Test.
  • Second Test between India and England begins from Thursday.
Related Articles
Ollie Pope Has Confidence In Own Game To Take The Next Step
Ollie Pope Has Confidence In Own Game To Take The Next Step
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 05 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.