Ollie Pope Has Confidence In Own Game To Take The Next Step

Ollie Pope replaced Dawid Malan in the 13-man England squad for the upcoming second Test against India , scheduled to start on Thursday at Lord's. The 20-year-old, Pope, who scored 684 runs in eight first-class games for Surrey at a staggering average of 63.25, earned his maiden national call-up after Malan failed to impress with the bat during the first Test. Relatively new in the cricketing circuit, Pope seemed confident and asserted that he was ready for the challenge at the highest order. Stressing on the fact that age was not the factor, he said that he is looking to take forward his good domestic form at the international arena.

"I've had a good season so far and, from people I've spoken to, they've given me the confidence. Hopefully I take my chance and I have the confidence in my own game to take the next step," Pope was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

Pope, who predominantly bats at number six slot for his county side has only batted as high as No.5 in one first-class game. The youngster showed no signs of nervousness when asked about replacing Malan in the team who bats at number four position.

"Against this Indian side, where they bowl a lot of spin, there's not much difference between batting at four and six. When I bat at six sometimes I come in in the 10th over and sometimes I come in with the second new ball," Pope added.

With the 20-year-old, Sam Curran, his county team-mate winning the man of the match award in his second game, similar can be expected from Pope who is coming into the team with a power-packed performance in the first class season.