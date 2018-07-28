 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant Enjoy Back Seat Ride On Team Bus

Updated: 28 July 2018 17:56 IST

The trio set out to the destination after playing a three-day warm-up encounter against Essex.

Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant Enjoy Back Seat Ride On Team Bus
Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant were amidst the India team cricketers spotted. © Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant were amidst the India team cricketers spotted on their way to Birmingham for the first of five-match Test series against England that is slated to get underway from August 1. The trio set out to the destination after playing a three-day warm-up match against Essex, which concluded in a draw. Bumrah took to Instagram to post a picture, which was clicked inside the Indian team bus, along with fellow teammates Dhawan and Pant, who were all smiles in the photograph. Bumrah, the death-over specialist, who did not participate in the practice match captioned the image as, "Nothing but good times ahead.?? #onourwaytoBirmingham."

 

Nothing but good times ahead.?? #onourwaytoBirmingham

A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) on

Dhawan looked out of touch in the practice match against Essex. He scored two consecutive ducks, one of which came in the first-ball while the other took three deliveries.

Promising young batsman Pant, on the other hand, scored an unbeaten quick-fire 34 runs from 26 balls which is likely to cement his place in the middle order for India in the first Test. His innings was laced with six boundaries.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Rahul, was among the runs in the first innings alongside skipper Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay and Hardik Pandya.

It remains to be seen whether the team management sticks to the left-right combination of Dhawan and Vijay or brings in Rahul at the top.

Pujara is also not a certain starter and if he is overlooked, Rahul can also bat at his number three position.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Rishabh Pant Jasprit Bumrah England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhawan looked out of touch in the practice match against Essex
  • Pant, on the other hand, scored an unbeaten quick-fire 34 runs
  • Lokesh Rahul was among the runs in the first innings
Related Articles
Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant Enjoy Back Seat Ride On Team Bus
Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant Enjoy Back Seat Ride On Team Bus
No Jealousy, Individual Goals In Indian Team, Says Jasprit Bumrah
No Jealousy, Individual Goals In Indian Team, Says Jasprit Bumrah
India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah, Others, Depart For Test Series
India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah, Others, Depart For Test Series
India vs England: Ishant Sharma Feels Pacers Can Win Series For India
India vs England: Ishant Sharma Feels Pacers Can Win Series For India
India vs England: India
India vs England: India's Bowling Bench Strength Is Very Strong, Says Zaheer Khan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.