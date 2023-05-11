MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva were in attendance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to support Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for their IPL 2023 match against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. On the eve of the match, Dhoni took a break from demanding practice sessions to play football with his daughter at the Chepauk. However, after CSK defeated DC, another adorable moment between Dhoni and Ziva went viral on social media.

While the post-match presentation ceremony was going on, Ziva ran towards Dhoni, who was waiting to speak, and gave him a hug.

Ziva's warm hug to daddy Dhoni!! pic.twitter.com/qOctCsF6Fr — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) May 11, 2023

Netizens were giddy with love as they reacted to the adorable video:

Dad, daughter

Endless bonding — (@ragulshiv) May 11, 2023

Them — Kalyani (@Kalyan_i_) May 11, 2023

Father and daughter pure — Gyanendra Dash (@GyanendraDash5) May 11, 2023

This duo always winnn — (@__Vijj) May 11, 2023

Your song selection and her hug — Remya Nair🇮🇳 (@remyanair718) May 11, 2023

Late cameos from Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and disciplined bowling helped CSK edge closer to an IPL play-off berth with a 27-run win over DC.

Dhoni, who hit a nine-ball 20, put on a key seventh-wicket stand of 38 with Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 21, to steer Chennai to 167-8.

Sri Lankan quick Matheesha Pathirana took three wickets to help limit Delhi to 140-8 as Chennai consolidated their second spot in the 10-team table with seven wins in 12 matches.

The David Warner-led Delhi, who started the season with five losses, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings and all but out of the play-off race.

Dhoni, who many suspect is playing his final IPL as player, raised the noise at a near-capacity crowd with his two sixes off left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed.

Dhoni has led Chennai to four IPL titles and is attracting large crowds at all the venues across India.

(With AFP Inputs)