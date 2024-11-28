Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: After a shock defeat in the first ODI of the three-match series, Pakistan responded in style in the second ODI to keep themselves in the hunt for a series win, heading into the final game. In the first ODI, Pakistan put up a miserable batting performance to lose by a whopping 80 runs (via DLS method). Come the second game, fortunes reversed completely, as Zimbabwe were bundled out for only 145, which Pakistan chased down in less than 20 overs, thanks in large part to a century by Saim Ayub. Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan will be hoping to notch up a second successive ODI series win under his leadership.

Here are the details for Zimbabwe vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming 3rd ODI Live Telecast: Check Where and How To Watch

When will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will take place on Thursday, November 28 (IST).

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will take place at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will start at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and websites.

