Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Highlights: Darwish Rasooli made his first international fifty while Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan each took three wickets as Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 50 runs in the 2nd T20I on Friday to level their three-match series with one match remaining. Afghanistan won the toss and posted 153-6 off 20 overs, thanks to the recalled Rasooli's 58. In reply, Zimbabwe were dismissed for 103 in 17.4 overs. The teams meet again at Harare Sports Club on Saturday to decide who wins the first of three series, with three one-day internationals and two Tests to follow. (Scorecard)
ZIM vs AFG, 2nd T20I, Live Updates
We are back. The players are out in the middle. Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani to open for Zimbabwe. Naveen-ul-Haq to bowl first.
...THE CHASE...
Zimbabwe chased down 145 runs in dramatic fashion last time around and they were pretty solid with the ball to begin with. Richard Ngarava was amazing up top and they managed to pick up three wickets in the Powerplay. However, they let it slip for a bit in the middle phase before one again getting wickets in clusters thanks to Ryan Burl's bowling and a few lovely catches in the field. Ngarava proved costly at the death but Trevor Gwandu closed things out more than decently. Right then, can Zimbabwe get the job done again with the bat and pick up a historic series win against Afghanistan? Join us soon as the chase isn't far away.
Afghanistan opted to bat first again on a wicket that slowly but surely was starting to have more cracks in it and was getting slower as well. However, another failure up top for Rahmanullah Gurbaz followed by a run out and third wicket, put the Afghans on the back foot inside the Powerplay. Then came the crucial stand between Azmatullah Omarzai and Darwish Rasooli in which the pair added over 50 runs before Omarzai got out. Rasooli went on to score a half-century and along with the help of Gulbadin Naib, got his side over the 150-run mark.
Right then, Afghanistan have huffed and puffed to 153 runs which is a bit better than what they managed last time around but still just about a par total. Zimbabwe will be a tad disappointed with the final few overs but overall it was another solid display in the field from the hosts.
SAFE AGAIN! Fuller delivery at the stumps, Gulbadin Naib jams it down just wide of long on and looks for two. Rashid Khan sprints to the bowler's end but Naib is struggling a bit. The ball is thrown towards the keeper and Tadiwanashe Marumani collects it in front of the stumps and has to drag it onto the stumps. The replays show that Naib was just back in and Afghanistan finish with 153/6.
Slower one, on a hard length and outside off, Khan goes after it but gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a single.
Banged in short over off, Rashid Khan takes it on and pulls it flat and hard wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Rashid Khan is in next.
OUT! TAKEN! Excellent catch from Sikandar Raza and Trevor Gwandu is pumped up with that wicket. Hard-length delivery, angled into the batter, Darwish Rasooli looks to take it on but ends up skiing it high and just over mid off. Raza sprints back and keeps his eyes on the ball before diving and taking a fine catch. End of a top knock from Rasooli.
A slower bumper outside off, well directed and surprising the batter. Rasooli looks to take it on but is well beaten.
Full and in the blockhole around off, Naib just digs it out down to long off and turns the strike over.
FOUR! A bit unlucky for the bowler and 17 runs come off that over! Hard length, angled well across off, Rasooli throws his hands at it and slices it over short third before the ball hits the turf and runs away to the fence.
FOUR! A touch of class from Rasooli. Short and just too wide, Rasooli waits and glides it up and over short third with the face of the blade for yet another boundary.
FOUR! What a shot to bring up the FIFTY, the first of his T20I career for Darwish Rasooli. Short of a length over off, Rasooli makes room and tonks it just back over the bowler's head for a second boundary in the over.
Full and outside off, a bit slower too, Naib reaches out and slices it away to deep backward point for a run.
FOUR! Streaky but will do nicely for Gulbadin Naib. A bit more short and outside off, Naib throws his hands at it and gets an outside edge in between short third and the keeper for a boundary.
Just back of a length around off, extracting some extra pace and bounce off the deck. Naib looks to swing across the line but is well beaten.
Another short ball over the stumps, pulled away in front of square leg for a single.
SAFE! Slower one, into the pitch and over middle, Gulbadin Naib uses his wrists to play a controlled pull towards deep square leg and looks for two. The throw is a bit wide at the keeper's end but the bails atre eventually dislodged. The replays show that Naib was well in.