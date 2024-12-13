Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Highlights: Darwish Rasooli made his first international fifty while Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan each took three wickets as Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 50 runs in the 2nd T20I on Friday to level their three-match series with one match remaining. Afghanistan won the toss and posted 153-6 off 20 overs, thanks to the recalled Rasooli's 58. In reply, Zimbabwe were dismissed for 103 in 17.4 overs. The teams meet again at Harare Sports Club on Saturday to decide who wins the first of three series, with three one-day internationals and two Tests to follow. (Scorecard)