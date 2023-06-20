Zimbabwe started their journey to earn a spot in the ODI World Cup 2023 with a win over Nepal but it was their fans who ended up winning hearts with their brilliant gesture. In a videos doing the rounds of social media, Zimbabwe fans can be seen cleaning the venue after the match was over. Fans at the Harare Sports Club in Harare came together to clean parts of the stadium once the match was over and it earned them a lot of praise. This is something that is also quite common among Japanese football fans who went viral after cleaning the stadiums after their team's game in the FIFA World Cup.

Nice gesture by Zimbabwe fans to clean the ground after the match got over against Nepal in World Cup Qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/2frn8V4WvY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2023

Unbeaten centuries by skipper Craig Ervine and Sean Williams in a 164-run partnership guided Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket win over Nepal.

Chasing an imposing total of 290, Ervine hit a 128-ball 121 featuring 15 fours and a six, while Williams struck 102 off 70 balls as Zimbabwe reached 291 for the loss of two wickets with 35 balls remaining.

Openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh hit 99 and 66 respectively to help Nepal to 290 for eight wickets off their 50 overs at the Harare Sports Club.

Wellington Masakadza eventually claimed both Bhurtel and Sheikh's wickets and Richard Ngarava took 4-43 off his nine overs.

Advertisement

In front of a large crowd, Zimbabwe lost Joylord Gumbie (25) and Wessly Madhevere (32) before Ervine and Williams took control of Nepal's bowling attack.

"We didn't start really well, dropped catches cost us but credit to the guys for pulling it back. We thought that 280/290 would be chaseable because the wicket looked very nice," said Ervine.

"I think it's well played today, rest day tomorrow and a quick turnaround when we play the Netherlands next on Tuesday."

(With AFP inputs)

Advertisement