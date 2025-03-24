Former Australia opener David Warner has taken over the captaincy of Karachi Kings from Shan Masood for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10. Under the leadership of the Pakistan Test skipper, the Karachi Kings finished in fifth place with eight points and six defeats. With a change in hierarchy, the Kings will look to reignite their hopes of challenging for the title. "Big energy. Bigger moves. CAPTAIN WARNER IS READY. DAVID WARNER takes the charge and ready to lead the #KingsSquad in #HBLPSLX," Karachi Kings captioned the post on Instagram.

The ODI and T20 World Cup winner is considered to be one of the high-class openers across all formats. Over the past decade, he has led various teams across different leagues.

Warner entered the PSL Draft earlier this year after going unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah last November.

Karachi Kings acquired Warner as their first pick in the Platinum category during the PSL 10 Players Draft, held at the historic Hazoori Bagh in Lahore.

The seasoned southpaw boasts an impressive record in the T20s, garnering 12,913 runs to his name in 399 matches at an average of 37.00 while maintaining an impressive strike rate of 140.23.

Karachi Kings' owner, Salman Iqbal, welcomed Warner, and said as quoted from Geo News, "We warmly welcome David Warner to the Karachi Kings family as our captain. His leadership and match-winning performances align perfectly with our team's vision."

"At the same time, we sincerely appreciate Shan Masood's exceptional captaincy last season. His efforts have built a strong foundation for Karachi Kings, and we are delighted that he remains an integral part of the team," Iqbal added.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10: David Warner (C), Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das and Mir Hamza (all silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).