Yuzvendra Chahal Reacts To Yuvraj Singh's "Chuhey" Remark On His Workout Video

Updated: 07 May 2020 12:40 IST

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had trolled Yuzvendra Chahal for posting a workout video on social media.

Yuzvendra Chahal Reacts To Yuvraj Singhs "Chuhey" Remark On His Workout Video
Yuzvendra Chahal and Yuvraj Singh had played together for the RCB during the IPL 2014. © Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter to respond to Yuvraj Singh's "chuhey" remark on Thursday. Yuzvendra Chahal had posted a 39-second video, doing various exercises using dumbbells. Yuvraj Singh, who retired from international cricket last year, pulled Yuzvendra Chahal's leg by calling him "chuhey". "Oh bale oh tere chuhey," Yuvraj commented on the leg-spinner's workout video. The 29-year-old leg-spinner took it sportingly and came up with an amusing reply that left fans in splits. "Strong me bhaiya," Chahal replied.

Chahal, much like other cricketers, is spending time at home amid the nationwide lockdown which is in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Chahal has been active on social media during the lockdown and has kept his fans entertained with funny videos and throwback images.

Recently, Chahal posted a throwback picture with former India captain MS Dhoni on Instagram and called the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman a legend.

"Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend," Chahal captioned the image.

Chahal's funny TikTok videos have also been a hit among his fans on social media.

The leg-spinner also participated in an online chess charity event last month which raised Rs 8.8 lakh for the waste pickers' community fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chahal would have been busy leading the spin attack for Royal Challenges Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the tournament indefinitely on April 16.

