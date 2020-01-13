 
"Jassi Has De Thoda": Yuvraj Singh Teases Bumrah In Instagram Post

Updated: 13 January 2020 15:55 IST

Yuvraj Singh trolled Jasprit Bumrah for his latest Instagram picture, in which the fast bowler can be seen posing with the Polly Umrigar and Dilip Sardesai awards, without a smile.

Jasprit Bumrah dominated the BCCI Annual Awards night. © Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah dominated the BCCI Annual Awards night by winning the Polly Umrigar and Dilip Sardesai Awards but failed to smile while posing for his latest picture. After the premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah posted a picture with the awards on Instagram, Yuvraj Singh pointed out that he failed to smile for it, in a hilarious manner. "Jassi has de thoda no ones taking your trophies away! Jokes apart many congratulations you truly deserve it," Yuvraj Singh commented on it. Yuvraj Singh's comment has already fetched 2399 likes and counting as many fans found it hilarious.

Bumrah was presented with the awards by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. The Polly Umrigar award is presented to the best male International cricketer and it carries a citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakh. While the Dilip Sardesai award is conferred to both the highest wicket-taker and highest run-getter in Test cricket. Bumrah had picked up 34 wickets in six matches with three five-wicket hauls.

Among others, Poonam Yadav clinched the top honours for women and was awarded the best international cricketer.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth grabbed the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award while former India captain clinched the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for women, respectively.

Mayank Agarwal, who made a sensational start to his Test career after his debut series in Australia in 2018-19, received the best international debut award in men's category while talented 15-year-old Shafali Verma grabbed the same in the women's category.

