Jasprit Bumrah, with his fiery pace and movement, makes life difficult for batsmen of any stature, including the likes of Virat Kohli. Ahead of the first One-day International (ODI) against Australia on Tuesday, Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Virat Kohli during a net session. When asked about the same at the pre-match press conference, Virat Kohli said, Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most skillful bowlers and brings intensity to the net session. Kohli, 31, also clarified that he got out on the last ball of his practice session.

"Well, Bumrah is playing with the team since last four years now, and this is probably the second time I have ever got out in the net, hitting a few against him and not getting out. I'm glad that was the last ball of my net session because he ran back to his mark, but I got out. It's fun sort of competition, he's according to me the most skillful bowler and to play against him, he brings match intensity at the nets," Kohli said.

"I can assure you that, he's not shy on hitting us in the head or targeting our ribs every now and then," he added.

India started the year with a Twenty20 International (T20I) series win over Sri Lanka but will be find a tough competition in Australia.

Kohli feels India and Australia are the top two sides in the world currently as far as balance is concerned and he is very excited to take on their full-strength side.

"We along with Australia are probably the top two sides in the world as far as balance is concerned, so whether it's relevant or irrelevant that's for people to decide, but as players we are excited to play Australia, a full-strength Australia in our conditions to test ourselves against the best," Kohli said.

The three-match ODI series against Australia will conclude on January 19 in Bengaluru.