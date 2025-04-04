Story ProgressBack to home
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their fourth game of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. Both sides are looking for their second win of the season, having lost two games each. MI enter the game after a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while LSG will be hoping to regain their form. In particular, LSG's Rs 27 crore captain Rishabh Pant will be eyeing a big score, having managed only 17 runs in their first three matches. Similarly, MI will be hoping that talisman Rohit Sharma finally gets going in IPL 2025. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 17:10 (IST)LSG vs MI LIVE: Scanner on Rishabh PantRishabh Pant was bought at the mega auction for an IPL record price of Rs 27 crore, but he is yet to set the ground running with the bat or as a leader. Pant has managed scores of 0, 15 and 2 in his first three games with LSG, and must be desperate to shine today.
- 16:49 (IST)LSG vs MI LIVE: Both teams eyeing second winBoth Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have won one and lost two of their opening three games. Heading into their fourth game, both sides will be desperate for victory. In fact, a big win could see either team enter the Top 4 of the IPL 2025 table.
