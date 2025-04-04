Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their fourth game of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. Both sides are looking for their second win of the season, having lost two games each. MI enter the game after a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while LSG will be hoping to regain their form. In particular, LSG's Rs 27 crore captain Rishabh Pant will be eyeing a big score, having managed only 17 runs in their first three matches. Similarly, MI will be hoping that talisman Rohit Sharma finally gets going in IPL 2025. (LIVE SCORECARD)

