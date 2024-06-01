Yuvraj Singh, the legendary Harbhajan Singh, and the energetic Suresh Raina are set to showcase their top skills with the India Champions team in the inaugural World Championship of Legends (WCL), to be held in the United Kingdom in July. The World Championship of Legends is poised to be the future hub for cricket legends, thanks to its strong legitimacy bolstered by the backing of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). This endorsement ensures that the league provides a credible and prestigious platform for cricketers to extend their careers and continue their passion for the sport on a global scale with the utmost competitive attitude.

The 15-member India Champions squad and the team jersey was unveiled on Friday in New Delhi in the august presence of top Indian cricketing stars - 2007 World T20 champions and the 2011 World Cup winner; Suresh Raina, RP Singh, and Rahul Sharma.

Also present at the launch of the India Champions jersey were the Owners of India Champions-Salman Ahmed, Sumant Bahl, and Jaspal Bahra, who own prominent businesses in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar and are extremely passionate cricket fans themselves, along with Harshit Tomar and Nishant Pitti, the promoters of World Championships of Legends.

Expressing their enthusiasm while launching the Indian Team and being part of the inaugural edition of the League, the Owners of India Champions Team said as quoted from a press release by WCL, "We are immensely proud to own this team and embark on this extraordinary journey alongside our champion cricketing icons. With the credibility of the league bolstered by the ECB's backing, and with India's rich cricketing heritage at the heart of this global spectacle, we are dedicated to realizing our vision of delivering a cricketing extravaganza that not only captivates audiences but also underscores India's pivotal role in shaping the world of cricket."

India Champions are geared up to set Edgbaston, Birmingham, and Northamptonshire on fire against other top international stars and the team promoters believe that the platform will provide many more senior cricketers a chance to showcase their skills in the second innings of their careers.

Captain Yuvraj Singh expressed his excitement to represent India Champions and play in England once more said, "I have always had a very special connection with England, and the opportunity to play here once again for the India Champions holds immense meaning for me. The NatWest Finals still evoke unforgettable emotions. I am eagerly looking forward to the incredible atmosphere, the enthusiastic fans, and the vibrant crowds that make playing in the UK such a unique and memorable experience."

Unveiling the jersey, Raina along with other squad members added, "Standing alongside the Indian greats is both inspiring and a testament to the enduring legacy of our cricketing tradition and heritage. Additionally, England evokes a profound sense of nostalgia and passion within us, intricately woven with the essence of our team's spirit and reflective of our brand's fundamental values. As we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to grace this hallowed ground, our objective will be to exhibit and embrace cricketing excellence, thereby reaffirming our position as champions and ambassadors of Indian cricket."

The World Championship of Legends aims to invoke the nostalgia of past clashes between top international teams like England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, and South Africa, and the League featuring big names like Bret Lee, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, Shahid Afridi and Jacques Kallis among others will ensure the summers come early in England.

India Champions Squad: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Gurkeerat Mann,Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni.

