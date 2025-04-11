CSK vs KKR Live Streaming In US, IPL 2025 Live Telecast: A beleaguered Chennai Super Kings will have their task cut out against Kolkata Knight Riders after losing regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to injury, as they look to break a frustrating run of defeats in the IPL on Friday. Gaikwad has been replaced by MS Dhoni after a fracture to his elbow ruled him out for the rest of the season, with the veteran wicketkeeper-batter taking over as the leader again. CSK will hope Dhoni's return at the helm brings them luck as the five-time winners try to overcome a string of defeats.

LIVE UPDATES: CSK vs KKR - MS Dhoni Returns As Captain

When will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match take place?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match will take place on Friday, April 11.

Where will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match take place?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 CSK vs KKR match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 will start at 10 am EST/7 am PST in USA (7:30 PM IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be telecast live on JioStar network in India. Willow TV is broadcasting IPL 2025 matches in the US. The channel is available on Fubo, Sling TV and DirecTV Stream.

Where to follow the live streaming of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.