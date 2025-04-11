CSK vs KKR LIVE: Can KKR bounce back?





Led by Rahane, and boasting spinners like Narine and Chakravarthy, KKR could feel at home at Chepauk.

While CSK will be buoyed by the return of Dhoni as captain, KKR will be looking to return to winning ways. They fell short of a sensational chase of 239 by just 4 runs against LSG, and will be hoping to come back strongly today.