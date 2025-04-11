Story ProgressBack to home
CSK vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Set To End 682-Day Wait For CSK Fans vs KKR
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni is all set to make his comeback as CSK captain, as they face KKR at Chepauk.
CSK vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI/Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni is set to return as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain after 682 days, as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday. All the hype is around Dhoni, who replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad after the latter suffered a season-ending elbow injury. CSK have lost four consecutive matches, leaving them languishing at second-bottom in the IPL table. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR have endured topsy-turvy form, winning twice and losing three matches. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score, straight from Chepauk Stadium, Chennai:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 18:43 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: KKR Predicted XIHere's Kolkata Knight Riders' probable XII vs CSK: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
- 18:39 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: Any changes for KKR?KKR have stuck with their tried-and-tested first XI for majority of the season, making very few changes despite the topsy-turvy form. However, ex-CSK player Moeen Ali might return to KKR's XI looking at the spin-friendly conditions at Chepauk. In that case, Spencer Johnson would likely be left out.
- 18:34 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: Any changes for CSK?Apart from replacing Gaikwad, CSK may look to alter their bowling combination. The highly-rated Anshul Kamboj may be given a game, with Mukesh Chaudhary having failed to impress so far this season. The spin combination is likely to stay the same.
- 18:32 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: Who replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad?Chennai Super Kings will have the big Ruturaj Gaikwad-sized hole to fill in their XI. Rahul Tripathi is the straight-forward choice, whilst Deepak Hooda may also be considered. CSK may also take a punt on uncapped powerhitter Vansh Bedi.
- 18:27 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: Can KKR bounce back?While CSK will be buoyed by the return of Dhoni as captain, KKR will be looking to return to winning ways. They fell short of a sensational chase of 239 by just 4 runs against LSG, and will be hoping to come back strongly today.Led by Rahane, and boasting spinners like Narine and Chakravarthy, KKR could feel at home at Chepauk.
- 18:17 (IST)
- 18:11 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: Chepauk conditionsToday should be a closely-fought battle between two teams whose strengths suit the spin-friendly conditions at the Chepauk stadium. CSK have Noor, Jadeja and Ashwin, while KKR will likely go with Narine, Chakravarthy and ex-CSK player Mooen Ali.
- 18:00 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: KKR's out-of-form starsKKR have retained many players of their title-winning core but many of them haven't yet hit peak form. Sunil Narine looks less lethal with the ball, Andre Russell seems to have lost his form with the bat, and the likes of Venkatesh Iyer have blown hot and cold.
- 17:54 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: Poor form of CSK starsSeveral big-name CSK stars are in poor form. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, who cost the franchise a combined Rs 27.75 crore, have not been able to deliver their best form for the team this year. Even Rachin Ravindra has suffered a slump after a good start.MS Dhoni will be hoping to get the best out of Jadeja and Ashwin starting today.
- 17:49 (IST)IPL LIVE: CSK vs KKR H2HCSK hold a massive edge over KKR when it comes to the IPL head-to-head record of both teams. In 30 games, CSK have won 19, while KKR have won only 10. One much has finished in a no-result. At the Chepauk stadium, it is an 8-3 advantage for the team in yellow.
- 17:42 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: KKR need a win tooCSK's opponents tonight, reigning champs Kolkata Knight Riders, have had a topsy-turvy start to the season, winning every alternate game. They find themselves in 6th spot, having won twice and lost three. But facing CSK at Chepauk will be a tough battle for the Knight Riders.
- 17:38 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: Retirement rumours put to bedSurely, MS Dhoni's return as captain puts any retirement rumours surrounding him to bed. With Dhoni's parents attending CSK's previous game, there was talk about him retiring. However, with Dhoni taking over as CSK captain, the retirement rumours can rest for now.
- 17:36 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: Can Dhoni rescue CSK?Chennai Super Kings have been in dreadful form in IPL 2025. After a narrow win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in their first match, CSK have lost 4 in a row, being completely outclassed in two of them. They are languishing in 9th spot on the IPL table, and desperately need a run of wins to keep their playoff hopes alive.
- 17:31 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: MS Dhoni's recordAnd in case you've forgotten, let's take a look back at MS Dhoni's remarkable captaincy record in IPL. 133 wins, 12 playoffs in 14 seasons, 10 finals, 5 titles, and the best win percentage of any captain who's led in over 10 IPL games.Simply ridiculous.
- 17:28 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: Ruturaj Gaikwad's injuryCSK's regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has suffered a season-ending elbow injury, the franchise confirmed in a statement on Thursday. He had suffered a hit on the elbow when CSK took on RR, but it is unconfirmed whether that is the reason.MS Dhoni has taken over as the captain for the rest of the year, instead of someone else being appointed.
- 17:20 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: Two records for Dhoni?With this return, Dhoni is set to create not one, but two records! Having been retained as an 'uncapped' player, he will become the first captain in IPL history to have an uncapped status and lead a franchise. Secondly, at 43 years, 9 months and 4 days old, MS Dhoni will break his own record of being the oldest captain in IPL history.
- 17:19 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: MS Dhoni is back!Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back as the captain of Chennai Super Kings. That is enough to make anyone hyped for today's match. Unfortunately, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been confirmed to suffer a season-ending injury, and as a result, 43-year-old Dhoni takes over the reigns at CSK once more!
Topics mentioned in this article
MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Ruturaj Gaikwad Ajinkya Rahane Venkatesh Iyer Andre Russell Sunil Narine IPL 2025 Rachin Ravindra Ravindra Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin Noor Ahmad Khaleel Ahmed Rinku Singh Varun Chakaravarthy Angkrish Raghuvanshi Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 25