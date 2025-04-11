Manchester City footballer Kevin De Bruyne was left stunned after learning that cricket is the second most popular sport in the world and he even commented that "nobody in Europe watches cricket". During a quiz segment for City called 'AI Showdown', De Bruyne and teammate James McAtee was asked to guess the top 5 popular sports in Europe. After it was revealed that cricket was No. 2 just after football, De Bruyne was left surprised and he went on to say - “How can cricket be second on the list? That's a lie". He added - “I don't know anybody in Europe who watches cricket, let's be honest."

The statement was not taken lightly by social media users who criticised De Bruyne for his statement and even referred to the growing popularity of the sport in various countries across Europe.

Kevin De Bruyne about cricket:



"Nobody in Europe watches it".pic.twitter.com/U1Zmux2ZeG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 11, 2025

Earlier, De Bruyne confirmed that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

De Bruyne, 33, has won 14 major trophies since joining City from Wolfsburg in 2015, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

Dude played in English league and think that Cricket is not popular — Abhay (@KaunHaiAbhay) April 11, 2025

"Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here - and you deserve to hear it from me first," De Bruyne said in a post on social media.

"Football led me to all of you - and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This City. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what - we won everything."

Definitely not expected from a world class player. A sportsperson should never degrade another sport — Krishna Vardhan (@_Krishnavardhan) April 11, 2025

The Belgian international has been instrumental in City's rise to the dominant force in English football.

He was twice crowned players' player of the year in 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 and is second in the Premier League's all-time standings for assists on 118.

His contract is due to expire at the end of June but it remains unclear whether he will continue to see out his days as a City player at the Club World Cup, which runs from June 14 until July 13.

"Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter," De Bruyne added. "Let's enjoy these last moments together!"

(With AFP inputs)