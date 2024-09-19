The date September 19, 2007 is forever etched in the history of Indian cricket thanks to the brilliant feat achieved by Yuvraj Singh in the first-ever T20 World Cup. The left-handed batter produced a sensational show of power hitting as he slammed England fast bowler Stuart Broad for six sixes in a single over. It was the first time ever that a cricketer achieved the feat in T20 cricket and it was a moment that went on to define the shortest format of the sport. It has been 17 years since the knock but experts and fans are still in awe of the tremendous performance and Yuvraj took to social media to post a special message.

"Forever grateful to represent my country and for moments like these," Yuvraj posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) along with a video package showcasing the six sixes against England.

Look out in the crowd!



On this day in 2007, @YUVSTRONG12 made #T20WorldCup history, belting six sixes in an overpic.twitter.com/Bgo9FxFBq6 — ICC (@ICC) September 19, 2021

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh picked his all-time XI. Yuvraj, who himself remains one of the most decorated cricketers the game has ever seen, made some understandable picks as he named his XI. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made the cut among Indian batters.

He started with Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting as the opening batters while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli came in at the No. 3 and No. 4 spots respectively. At No. 5, Yuvraj picked AB de Villiers, followed by Adam Gilchrist as the specialist wicket-keeper at No. 6.

At No. 7, Yuvraj went with Australian spin-bowling legend Shane Warne while Muttiah Muralitharan came in at No. 8 spot. In the pace department, Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram filled the No. 9 and No. 10 roles while former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was a pick at the No. 11 spot.

When asked to name a special No. 12 player, Yuvraj picked himself in the spot.