After a strong start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the Punjab Kings face a bit of a headache to get their campaign back on track. With two defeats in their last three matches, the Shreyas Iyer-led side is keen to reclaim momentum. As the franchise faces defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a clear message has been sent to the management over Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's selection. Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has urged skipper Shreyas Iyer and the coaches to bench Maxwell for the important fixture.

Maxwell has had one of his typical stop-start campaigns so far, with hardly any runs coming from his bat. While he has pitched in with a wicket or two at times, Doull believes there are better options to pick from on the bench.

"I think Maxwell has had his run. I mean, just the way he's getting out at the moment, it would frustrate me as a coach. That's the disappointing thing, I think, from their point of view. So Omarzai's in for him, Inglis in for him, would be something I'd probably look at," Simon Doull said ahead of the game on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings will be without Lockie Ferguson's services against KKR as the Kiwi pacer has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an injury.

"Big loss for them in Lockie Ferguson. He bowled two balls in that game. Remember now, that might have made quite a big difference in that run chase. I think, you know, they had to go to Stoinis, they had to go to others, when they would probably have preferred Lockie's pace through the middle. So he is now out, which I'm not sure for how long, so that leaves a bit of a hole in their genuine pace bowling options," Simon Doull said on Lockie Ferguson's injury.