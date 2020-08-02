As India pacer Jasprit Bumrah congratulated England's veteran fast bowler James Anderson for taking his 600th Test wicket, former India batsman Yuvraj Singh gave him a target of his own to reach. James Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Azhar Ali in the drawn third Test against Pakistan on Tuesday. "Congratulations for your remarkable achievement @jimmy9! Your passion, fortitude and drive are exceptional, cheers and best wishes for the future," Bumrah tweeted. Yuvraj, who himself had congratulated Anderson, replied to Bumrah's tweet and wrote: "Your target is 400 !! Minimum."

Your target is 400 !! Minimum — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2020

Bumrah, who will turn 27 this December, made his Test debut in 2018 and has taken 68 wickets in 14 matches so far.

Bumrah has made an impressive start to his Test career, especially playing away from home.

The right-arm seamer last August became the first Indian bowler to take five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh tweeted his message for Anderson after the pacer made history.

"Never thought I'd see in my lifetime a fast bowler take 600 test wickets! It's not just the quantity but the quality with which he has bowled - be it slow or fast wickets, bounce or no bounce, seam or no seam, for him conditions never mattered! Sir @jimmy9 you are the #GOAT," Yuvraj tweeted.

The 38-year-old pacer, speaking after the match against Pakistan, said that he still feels he brings something to the table for England, and said that reaching the 700-wicket landmark is not something that he is ruling out yet.

"I didn't bowl as well as I'd have liked for the whole summer. But in this Test I was really on it and I feel like I've still got stuff to offer this team. As long as I still feel like that I think I'll keep going. I don't think I've won my last Test matches as an England cricketer yet. Can I reach 700? Why not?" he said.