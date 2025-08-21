A picture tells a thousand words. This one from the BCCI Cricket Centre on Tuesday had Devajit Saikia - the Secretary, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra and Sridharan Sharath. There was T20 captain Surya Kumar Yadav as well. However head coach Gautam Gambhir was missing when the wise men of Indian cricket met to pick the team for Asia Cup 2025. NDTV learnt from a source who was in the room - ”Gautam was not a part of the selection meeting. He did not join on video call either. Coaches are a part of the selection process, because they are consulted on the pool of available players. But they are never at the meeting, unless called in as a special invitee ahead of some major events".

This puts to bed the theory that it was Gautam Gambhir's decision to have not picked Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal in the main team for Asia Cup 2025.

So how is the coach involved in the Team's strategy? The BCCI Source revealed,” The coach is constantly in touch with the pool of 25-27 players. He is in touch with the National cricket academy head, with the fitness coach, the strength trainer and the entire backroom staff who provides him information about each player. Depending on the information at hand, he shortlists 20 players, whose roles are then well defined. The final job is done by the selection committee.”

Does Gautam Gambhir or a Coach act as a selector at any point?

Yes - the Coach does. The job of the Coach and the Captain is to pick the final 11 from the squad that is selected by the national selection committee.

The promotion, demotion of a player, picking or dropping is discussed over the season, and not at the meeting, the BCCI source revealed.

While IPL performances of players were considered for the Asia Cup, it was also discussed threadbare how each player can make an impact over the next 6-month period, leading up to the T20 World Cup.