Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Kevin Pietersen's "Dealing With Pies" Post

Updated: 10 April 2020 10:33 IST

Yuvraj Singh trolled Kevin Pietersen after the former England cricketer posted a video of his 'switch hit' shot and captioned it: "Just dealing with pies"

Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Kevin Pietersens "Dealing With Pies" Post
Yuvraj Singh gatecrashed Kevin Pietersen's post on Instagram with a hilarious comment. © AFP

In 2008, England cricketer Kevin Pietersen had described Yuvraj Singh as a "pie-chucker", ridiculing the Indian all-rounder's bowling. Yuvraj, on his part, cited the occasions he got the England batsman out and said Pietersen was useless for his repeated failures to get the better of his bowling. Fast forward over a decade, and Yuvraj continues to ruffle the feathers of Pietersen. The former England star took to Instagram, and shared England's cricket's video of his masterful switch hit shot against New Zealand's Scott Styris, and captioned it, "Just dealing with pies".

Soon enough, Yuvraj commented on the post, hilariously trolling the England cricketer.

"Well sometimes u slip on those pies too," wrote Yuvraj with a 'laughing' emoji.

fe1mq4l4

Following the back-and-forth in 2008 between two of the biggest names in cricket, the duo shared a good bond off the field.

Kevin Pietersen had also visited the Indian cricketer at his residence in Gurgaon in 2012, after Yuvraj had returned after undergoing cancer treatment in the United States.

"Great to hook up with the pie chucker...," Pietersen had tweeted after meeting Yuvraj.

Yuvraj, once a poster boy of Indian cricket, brought the curtain down on his international career in 2019, spanning close to 19 years and over 400 matches.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, scoring 1900 runs with an average of 33.92 (3 hundreds and 11 50s). His highest Test score of 169 came against Pakistan in 2007 at Bengaluru.

A massive 304 ODIs was where Yuvraj really delivered, scoring 8701 runs at an average of 36.55 with 14 centuries and 42 fifties. His highest score was 150 against England at Cuttack in 2017.

He was a T20I superstar as well, playing 58 matches to score 1177 runs with a superb strike rate of 136.38, with a top score of 77 not out versus Australia at Rajkot in 2013.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh hilariously trolls Kevin Pietersen
  • Kevin Pietersen had posted a video of his 'switch hit' shot on Instagram
  • Pietersen captioned the post:"Just dealing with pies"
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Reveals His "Cricket Crush" In Chat With Yuvraj Singh On Instagram
Rohit Sharma Reveals His "Cricket Crush" In Chat With Yuvraj Singh On Instagram
"Sense Of Respect Towards Seniors Has Become Thin Now": Yuvraj Singh Tells Rohit Sharma
"Sense Of Respect Towards Seniors Has Become Thin Now": Yuvraj Singh Tells Rohit Sharma
"Caught Sri Lanka Off Guard": Sachin Tendulkars Advice To MS Dhoni In 2011 World Cup Final
"Caught Sri Lanka Off Guard": Sachin Tendulkar's Advice To MS Dhoni In 2011 World Cup Final
Coronavirus: Yuvraj Singh Contributes Rs 50 Lakh In Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus: Yuvraj Singh Contributes Rs 50 Lakh In Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch: Yuvraj Singh Praises Policemen For "Sharing Their Own Food" Amid Coronavirus Crisis In Viral Video
Watch: Yuvraj Singh Praises Policemen For "Sharing Their Own Food" Amid Coronavirus Crisis In Viral Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.