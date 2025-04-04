India's legendary captain MS Dhoni never shies away from sharing his experience with the youngsters. On multiple occasions, the cricketing great could be seen guiding the youngsters during the Indian Premier League after the end of any match. Players too love to learn it from Dhoni, whose tactical acumen is certainly among the best the world of cricket has ever seen. India player and Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel is no expection. He too shared his problems with Dhoni in the past and got guidance from him. The spin-bowling all-rounder talked about his bond with Dhoni in a recent video uploaded by DC, and also revealed a story when the cricket legend turned into a funny astrologer for him.

"I have a very close relationship with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). When he was the captain of the Indian cricket team, I used to share my thoughts with him," said Axar in the video posted by DC on social media.

"But, you know after the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, I got his message. And even before that, I mean during the 2021 World Cup, when he came as a mentor then also I talked to him. I would speak to him about my mindset and now you can see the results. So whatever I've achieved after that, the credit goes to Mahi bhai as well for the changes that can be seen," he added.

After crediting Dhoni for his achievements, Axar then talked about the interesting story that had the former suggesting him to get some rituals done to repair his planets. Axar said this while talking about a particular picture of his with Dhoni.

"Udhar bhi yahi baat chal rahi thi ki yaar tere grah thode idhar-udhar chal rahe hain. Ya toh ball acha gir jata hai, ya toh kuch ho jata hai. Tu ek kaam kar, kuch vidhi karwa le. (In his photo, he's telling me that my planets are moving about here and there. You either get a good ball or something else happens. So he suggested me to get some rituals done to correct it," he said.

Axar, who was DC's top retention with a price of INR 16.50 crore ahead of the mega IPL auction held last November, is leading the side in the 2025 season. Talking about Dhoni, he was retainted by Chennai Super Kings as an uncapped player for INR 4 crore.