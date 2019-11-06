Yuvraj Singh is enjoying his life after retirement with some virtual reality gaming. On Wednesday, the former India all-rounder posted a video on Instagram from one of his virtual reality gaming sessions, where his wife Hazel Keech can be seen hilariously mimicking his moves. Yuvraj Singh captioned the video by writing a message for Hazel Keech which said, "Next time I'm going to shoot you with my vr guns if you interrupt me @hazelkeechofficial". Hazel Keech was left surprised as she could not believe that Yuvraj Singh posted the video on his Instagram account.

"Omg i cant believe you posted this!!!!! Im gonna kill you!!!!!," Hazel Keech commented.

Check out Hazel Keech's hilarious moves here:

Fans enjoyed the video with many calling it "very funny". Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza also seemed to have enjoyed the video as she commented, "Moves (Smiling Face With Heart-Eyes emoji) Goals (Face With Tears of Joy emoji)".

Yuvraj Singh called time on his international career spanning nearly 19 years and over 400 matches in June 2019.

Yuvraj Singh played 304 ODIs and was the man of the tournament in India's triumph during the 2011 World Cup. He scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.55 with 14 centuries and 42 fifties in this format.

Yuvraj also played 40 Tests, scoring 1900 runs with an average of 33.92, which included 3 hundreds and 11 50s. His highest Test score of 169 came against Pakistan in 2007 in Bengaluru.